Zovargo celebrates 2 years of animal education

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Amanda Plante has used her love for animals to both save them and share the message of conservation.

So far, Amanda has reached 35,000 people through her Zovargo programs.

Celebrating two years of "bringing the zoo to you", Amanda stopped by Morning Extra with some of her wild friends.

Zovargo provides programs that are conservation-focused and foster human-animal connections with all types of animals: "feathered, furry, crawling, and scaled!"

Their outreach programs bring animal education on location at schools, scout meetings, libraries and private events such as birthday parties.

Nearly all the animals at Zovargo come from private donations or owner relinquishments. Some animals also come from local domestic and wildlife rescues.

Zovargo will host an animal program at the Museum of Man this Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

Get details on Zovargo on their website and Facebook.