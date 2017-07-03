The Rosie Network provides support for military entrepreneurs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Rosie Network aims to help military spouses, transitioning service members and veterans start and grow their own business.

This Saturday, they will also host a showcase at Westfield Mission Valley mall, where San Diegans can help support these businesses.

Stephanie Brown from the Rosie Network and Navy veteran and president of Mettano Design Monetta Plassmyer visited Morning Extra to share information on the event and how San Diego is one of the fastest-growing military entrepreneur communities in the country.

The Rosie Network Veteran Showcase will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. in front of the Nordstrom Rack and Starbucks at Westfield Mission Valley.

It will highlight the thriving businesses supported by the Rosie Network.

The event is free and will include entertainment, food and family activities.

The Rosie Network is supported 100 percent by donations from corporations and individuals.

Consumers can find military family-owned businesses by clicking on “Rosie’s List” button at therosienetwork.org.