Anti-Trump Art: Neighbor says community art project is appalling

By Eric Kahnert, Anchor/Reporter
NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - A community art project has raised eyebrows for the past few weeks in National City. 

One of the art pieces on display at a public park appeared to show anti-President Trump hate speech. 

News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from National City with the latest information and what actions have been taken by the city's mayor. 

