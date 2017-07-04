Motorcycle rider killed in hit and run crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Monday in a hit-and-run collision in Chula Vista, police said.

The crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Main Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The motorcycle collided with a vehicle exiting a business driveway.

"The involved vehicle fled the area and has not been located," according to a police statement. "There is no suspect vehicle description at this time."