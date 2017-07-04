SWAT Standoff ends with peaceful surrender in Rancho Penasquitos

A man was in custody Tuesday following a standoff with a SWAT team at his Rancho Penasquitos home where his three children were also inside.
Parents expressed their concerns Monday night after a man was arrested for allegedly groping at least two females at a South Bay water park.
A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Monday in a hit-and-run collision in Chula Vista, police said.
A big rig carrying chicken feed overturned Monday, closing the main highway between Ramona and Julian in eastern San Diego County for several hours.
Sheriff's officials asked for the public's help Monday to identify suspects in a pair of North County break-ins.
We are getting a glimpse into the future of flying. Several different travel concepts of tomorrow are being unveiled at this year's Paris Airshow. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Montgomery Airfield with a look at what's being showcased.
While many have been planning a Fourth of July BBQ or backyard party, many have racked their brain on how to entertain the kids while waiting for the fireworks.
Deborah Stallings-Stumm from SuperMoms360.com stopped by Morning Extra to share her ideas for the Fourth.
Seaport Village is one of the best spots in San Diego to watch the Big Bay Boom fireworks show. But you don't have to wait until July 4th to see red, white and blue.
Fire crews worked quickly on the ground and in the air Monday to contain a small brush fire that broke out off Interstate 15 in the Murphy Canyon area.