SWAT Standoff in Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (NEWS 8) - A SWAT team is taking up position Monday night around a home in Rancho Penasquitos. 

The standoff is in the 9300 block of Vervain Street. 

Authorities believe there are three children inside the home. The SWAT standoff suspect is believed to be armed. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

