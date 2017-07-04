Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.



The 20-minute show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m., and will be visible at various points along the waterfront.



Popular viewing locations include Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North and South, Cesar Chavez Park and the Coronado Ferry Landing, according to the Port of San Diego.



The port said the display will be choreographed to music broadcast live on MAX FM 105.7 radio and The Mighty 1090 AM. A live telecast of the show can be viewed on both Fox 5 San Diego and KTLA in Los Angeles.



Viewers are encouraged to arrive early and take public transportation.



The Metropolitan Transit System will begin running Green Line trolleys every 7 1/2 minutes from Qualcomm Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Blue and Orange Lines will run every 15 minutes.



Enhanced service will continue after the show. Green Line trolleys will depart every few minutes toward Qualcomm Stadium and every 15 minutes toward Santee. The last train to Santee will leave the 12th and Imperial Station shortly after midnight.



The final Blue Line train to San Ysidro will leave America Plaza at 11:48 p.m. The last Orange Line trolley to El Cajon will leave America Plaza at 10:51 p.m.



The North County Transit District will delay its final eastbound Sprinter train from Oceanside for an hour, to about 12:30 p.m., to accommodate passengers leaving San Diego on the last Coaster run.



Boaters are asked to arrive at their viewing locations before dark, observe 300-yard safety zones around the barges where the fireworks are launched, use proper signals and navigation lights, keep a lookout for other boats and carry a life jacket for each passenger.



Port officials also reminded mariners that because of construction, only one lane of the Shelter Island boat launch is open, so delays can be expected. Boaters were asked to consider other locations.



Law enforcement will maintain a strong presence along the bayfront, officials said.



Attendees are encouraged to report suspicious activity to a uniformed officer, call 911 or contact the Harbor Police Department at (619) 686-6272.