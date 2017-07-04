Actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to light up County Fair stage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You might remember her for her hilarious character portrayals on the sketch comedy show “Mad TV” or you may have seen her stand-up specials on Comedy Central or Netflix.

Once Tuesday’s fireworks quiet down, actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is bringing the ruckus to a stage at the County Fair in Del Mar.

Johnson-Reyes rose to popularity on the stage with her impression of a Vietnamese nail salon worker. She was soon added to the cast of “Mad TV” where she played rude fast food employee “Bon Qui Qui.”

Now she draws stand-up inspiration from her family, her Mexican upbringing, and from her role as a wife.

Her set starts Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. on the Heineken Grandstand Stage at the Del Mar Fair.