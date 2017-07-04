Final day at the 2017 San Diego County Fair

The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.
Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.
Style by Judy fashion blogger and owner of Shimmer Fashion Judy Figueroa joined News 8's Nichelle Medina Tuesday morning to offer up some style tips for Independence Day and show show off some of her favorite patriotic Shimmer Fashion looks.
You might remember her for her hilarious character portrayals on the sketch comedy show “MadTV” or you may have seen her stand-up specials on Comedy Central or Netflix.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
A man was arrested Thursday at SeaWorld's Aquatica San Diego for improperly touching females and assaulting a security guard at the waterpark, Chula Vista Police Department said Sunday.
If you’re not already camped out on one of San Diego’s mountains or you don’t know anyone who lives in a highrise with bay vistas, fear not. Author and travel blogger Maggie Espinoza visited the News 8 studio to talk under-the-radar celebration destinations for Independence Day.
Comic Con is a few weeks away, but Wonder Woman buffs can take a picture and get an autograph with the real deal this weekend.