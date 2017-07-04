Plan the perfect camping trip for summer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Plan the perfect camping trip for summer

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. 
     
It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Chula Vista celebrating the 4th of July by roughing it.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza in San Diego

    Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza in San Diego

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-07-04 19:56:02 GMT

    The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.

     

    The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.

     

  • Plan the perfect camping trip for summer

    Plan the perfect camping trip for summer

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-07-04 19:49:23 GMT

    Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.

     

    Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.

     

  • Tips from Cali Comfort for sending your guests home fat and happy

    Tips from Cali Comfort for sending your guests home fat and happy

    When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.

     

    When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.