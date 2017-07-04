Fourth of July reminder: Consumer fireworks are illegal in San Diego

The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.
Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county for Independence Day, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
Fireworks and Fourth of July are practically synonymous, but if you're thinking of firing up a few sparklers think twice: All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City and County of San Diego.
Tuesday is our nation's 241st birthday, but it's also the birthday of a high-profile San Diego landmark: the Giant Dipper roller coaster in oceanfront Belmont Park.
Have you been camping this summer? Each year about 45 million families plan a trip. It doesn't get more all-American than roasting s'mores around a fire during family vacation.
When hosting the Independence Day BBQ, there's a ton of pressure on the one in charge of the grill. Cali Comfort BBQ and Valley Farm Market show you what to cook and how to cook it, so your guests leave knowing you're the grill master.
Style by Judy fashion blogger and owner of Shimmer Fashion Judy Figueroa joined News 8's Nichelle Medina Tuesday morning to offer up some style tips for Independence Day and show show off some of her favorite patriotic Shimmer Fashion looks.
You might remember her for her hilarious character portrayals on the sketch comedy show “MadTV” or you may have seen her stand-up specials on Comedy Central or Netflix.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.