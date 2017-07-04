The Zevely Zone: Patriotic pets show off the red, white and blue - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Zevely Zone: Patriotic pets show off the red, white and blue

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff searched for the top dog and hosts the event named in Larry's Honor. 

 

 

 

