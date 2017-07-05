Police crack down on DUI drivers, illegal fireworks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego law enforcement was out in full force Tuesday night making sure everyone got home safe on the last day of the long Holiday weekend.

One driver was taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in Kearny Mesa.

The suspected drunk driver unknowingly zipped by an off-duty San Diego Police captain going over 100 miles-per-hour while on Interstate-15.

Police said after crashing his SUV, the suspect bailed, but the captain took him down.

DUI arrests for the holiday weekend are down this year over last, but fatalities are up, both statewide and in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Between Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. when the Fourth of July weekend officially began, and today at 6 a.m., there were 54 DUI arrests reported throughout San Diego County, down from 79 arrests reported during the same time period in 2016.

Statewide for the same period, 1,083 DUI arrests were reported this year compared to 1,118 reported a year ago.

So far, there have been two fatalities reported in San Diego Country compared with a single fatality reported during the same time last year. Statewide, 35 fatalities have been reported, up from the 27 in 2016.

Reported DUI arrests were only those made by CHP officers. Fatalities reported are for all law enforcement agencies.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways, and on all roads in unincorporated areas.