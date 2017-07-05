Homeless man found severely burned in encampment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A 63-year-old homeless man is fighting for his life in the UCSD Medical Center burn unit following an apparent attack.



It happened after 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 10900 block of San Diego Mission Road in Grantville.



The homeless man's tent was on fire and the victim had a burning pallet on top of him. Witnesses pulled the man out and called 911.

Officers say witnesses heard him yelling, then minutes later a fire erupted.

"They found a male with injuries to his arms, he was burned. He was transported to the hospital where he's currently receiving treatment," Michael Wallace, SDPD said.

Police say a homeless man was detained by police and arrested. Detectives say he was hiding in the bushes as officers arrived and they're calling this attempted homicide.

The incident is under investigation. There's no known motive.