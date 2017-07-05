USS Gabrielle Giffords to arrive at Naval Base San Diego

The U-S-S Gabrielle Giffords will arrive Wednesday at Naval Base San Diego completing its first voyage to its new home port.
A man trying to abduct a 6-year-old boy in the Fox Canyon neighborhood was thwarted when his truck wouldn't start, police said.
Slightly above-average temperatures were expected to prevail throughout the county, but a chance of thunderstorms is expected to develop Wednesday and linger through next weekend, a National Weather Service forecaster said.
San Diego law enforcement was out in full force Tuesday night making sure everyone got home safe on the last day of the long Holiday weekend.
A 63-year-old homeless man is fighting for his life in the UCSD Medical Center burn unit following an apparent attack.
Hundreds of thousands lined up around the San Diego Bay to take in the largest 4th of July fireworks show on the West Coast.
Corey Kluber put on a record-breaking performance Tuesday night and still lost 1-0 to the San Diego Padres.
Tuesday is the final day of the 2017 San Diego County Fair and the month-long event will cap festivities with its annual Firework Spectacular at 9 p.m.
Every 4th of July, animals in Rancho Bernardo roll up their sleeves and then roll over - for a contest that's so patriotic not even our own Larry Himmel could resist.
Fireworks and Fourth of July are practically synonymous, but if you're thinking of firing up a few sparklers think twice: All consumer fireworks are illegal in the City and County of San Diego.