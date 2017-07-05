Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - At least one deputy has been involved in a shooting in the area of Knoll Road and Plymouth Drive in Vista, according to sheriff's officials. 

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. There is no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

