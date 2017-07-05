Celebrated freedom a little too hard? Here’s how to recover

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sunshine, food, fireworks and, of course, beverages. For some of us adults, a wonderful Fourth of July can lead to an uncomfortable July 5.

Luckily, clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman has the secret concoction for detoxing your body and getting back to feeling normal.

First things first, though, before you get fancy with the vitamins and the infused drinks, you need to drink some water.

Coleman recommends consuming half of your body weight in ounces. For example, if you weigh 160 pounds you’ll want to try for ten 8-ounce glasses of water in a day. Although it’s not super exciting or fun to drink, water is the most effective detoxifier.

Once you’ve got the H20 ready, then you can start with electrolyte supplements like Ultima or nuun, a few of Coleman’s favorites.

Another big helper is fiber. We always hear about the benefits of fiber in our diets, but it also has some serious hangover curing power. That’s because fiber attaches to waste in your body and moves it along your digestive system. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of both fiber and water.

Coleman also dove into the benefits of probiotic items like yogurt a kombucha, and explained the benefits of fermented foods like kimchi and sauerkraut.

