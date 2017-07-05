Summer Skin Care: Make a coconut oil and lime sugar scrub at home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - While we all love summer, your skin... not so much.



The extra time you spend outside can damage your skin.



But if you rev up that skincare routine this summer with some easy-to-make masks and scrubs, you'll look and feel great.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Rancho Bernardo with a few helpful tips.

Try out the recipe below to help get your skin ready for the summer: