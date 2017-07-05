Orange County crews fighting La Pata Fire in San Clemente

The kids are out of school, but that doesn't mean they have to put the brakes on learning over the summer. Why not make it fun for them? Wednesday morning, Cosmic Curtis from Mad Science and Maleah - a scientist-in-training - visited Morning Extra to show us how.
The kids are out of school, but that doesn't mean they have to put the brakes on learning over the summer. Why not make it fun for them? Wednesday morning, Cosmic Curtis from Mad Science and Maleah - a scientist-in-training - visited Morning Extra to show us how.
The 2017 San Diego County Fair came to a close Tuesday and fair officials have shared some interesting stats from this year's festivities.
A gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant was fatally shot by deputies Wednesday at the end of a pursuit through a residential North County neighborhood.
The San Diego Housing Commission and area elected officials Wednesday kicked off a three-year, $80 million program to provide more housing for the area's burgeoning homeless population.
A Sig Alert has been issued for the southbound Interstate 15 onramp from westbound Poway Road after a trash truck overturned. Check back for more updates.
Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews are fighting a 15-acre brush fire, dubbed the La Pata Fire, in San Clemente near Camp Pendleton.
The rain is gone and shrubs are dry which means your home is at high risk of being threatened by a wildfire. We’ve all heard about defensible spaces around our homes, but not all of us know what goes into creating them.
The littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords arrived at its home port of San Diego Wednesday, less than a month after it was commissioned in Texas.
While we all love summer, your skin... not so much. The extra time you spend outside can damage your skin. But if you rev up that skincare routine this summer with some easy-to-make masks and scrubs, you'll look and feel great.
Volunteers with three organizations cleaned up area beaches Wednesday following the Fourth of July holiday.