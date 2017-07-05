Orange County crews fighting La Pata Fire in San Clemente - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Orange County crews fighting La Pata Fire in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (NEWS 8) - Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews are fighting a 15-acre brush fire, dubbed the La Pata Fire, in San Clemente near Camp Pendleton.

The fire sparked at the end of Avenida Pico and quickly grew from five to 15 acres.

OFCA and Camp Pendleton Fire crews are on scene. Helicopters and tankers are assisting with water drops.

