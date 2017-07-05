Orange County crews fighting La Pata Fire in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE (NEWS 8) - Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) crews are fighting a 15-acre brush fire, dubbed the La Pata Fire, in San Clemente near Camp Pendleton.

The fire sparked at the end of Avenida Pico and quickly grew from five to 15 acres.

OFCA and Camp Pendleton Fire crews are on scene. Helicopters and tankers are assisting with water drops.

La Pata Fire: 2 Helicopters & 2 Air Tankers making water drops. Add'l strike team has been requested. OCFA & Camp Pendleton Fire on scene. — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 5, 2017

San Clemente- OCFA, Camp Pendleton on scene of 5 acre brush fire at the end of Pico. Aircraft enroute. pic.twitter.com/vY8FRH76wB — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) July 5, 2017