This year's San Diego County Fair by the numbers

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) — The 2017 San Diego County Fair came to a close Tuesday and fair officials have shared some interesting stats from this year's festivities.

One thing the fair is known for is its creative – and sometimes strange – food offerings.

Some of the fun food facts from this year's fair include:

More than 30,000 pounds of bacon was used by Bacon-A-Fair this season in their various offerings.

Chicken Charlie sold over 30,000 peanut butter meatballs - which News 8's Steve Price sampled in May.

Pink's sold 2,600 pounds of hot dogs and 7,500 pounds of French fries.

Dixie's Donuts fried more than 281,000 mini donuts.

Biggie's Meat Market used three-quarters of a semi-trailer truck filled with potatoes for their Curly Fried Cone.

Squeezers went through an entire orchard of lemons for their fresh-squeezed lemonade

Special events and contests at the fair also saw some interesting numbers including:

62 participants in the Father/Child Lookalike Contest

88 "National Anthem" singers at opening ceremonies

140 Scout troops that participated in the flag raising at opening ceremonies

207 pieces of bubble gum chewed in the Bubble Gum Blowing Contest

2864 photos of the mascot taken

45 kids who cried upon seeing the mascot

kids who cried upon seeing the mascot 11,000 stuffed animals collected for needy local children via the fair's yearly Care N' Share Toy Drive – a new record!

Rides of all shapes and sizes are another popular feature of the fair each year and 2017 was no exception.

This year fair officials say the top 10 rides were: Crazy Mouse, The Big Wheel, G-Force, Magnum, Sky Flyer, Olympic Bobs, Fast Track Slide, Alien Abduction, Rave Wave and the Infield Carousel.

The Bungee Plunge was also a popular attraction with an estimated 2,500 people jumping off (about 50 people got cold feet). The youngest jumper this year was 8 and the the oldest was 71.

The fair's 'Lost and Found' - which News 8's Shawn Styles visited last month – worked to return lots of items including:

147 credit cards

49 pieces of jewelry

115 keys

154 cell phones (all but 26 of those were returned)

Of course, the biggest numbers came in the form the fairgoers themselves.

Between June 2 and July 4 more than 1.5 million people attended the fair – the second largest attendance record in the fair's history (the largest was in 2016).

The largest single day attendance this year was July 2.

