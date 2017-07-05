Reuniting dogs frightened by fireworks with their owners

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — People all over San Diego County enjoyed the many fireworks shows that were put on for the Fourth of July, but some pets did not.

County animal shelters took in 45 dogs between 7 p.m. Tuesday and noon Wednesday, part of an annual surge of lost canines that typically become frightened at the sound of fireworks.

As of Wednesday evening, the number had grown to 66.

The Big Bay Boom fireworks show started and a dog named Violet bolted.

The 4-year-old lab mix is one of dozens of local dogs that got lost after getting spooked by fireworks.

County Department of Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa expects the number to climb as more dogs are rounded up in the next few days. He said July 5 is typically their busiest day of the year.

"Fireworks just terrify dogs, they get out, [get] hit by cars," said DeSousa. "Ideally, someone brings them here to us, where they are safe and sound."

Violet's owner Constance Hardgrove said she ran around Downtown Tuesday night trying to find her.

Luckily, an officer found Violet and took her to the San Diego Animal Shelter on Gaines Street. Hardgrove owner activated Violet's microchip and found a picture of her on the County's Animal Services website just hours after she ran away.

"When I saw her picture - I was able to fall asleep after that," said Hardgrove. "I had been up all night."

Animals service officers brought in 12 dogs on Tuesday, even more were brought in by residents the morning after.

San Diego County Animal Services says there are two things you should if your pet is lost: look on the County Animal Shelter's website and register your dog with the Finding Rover app; but the best way to prevent a heartache.

"[The] best thing you can do is stay home with your dogs," said DeSousa.

Violet was one of the lucky ones.

"[I'm] glad we found you," Hardgrove said. "Wounds on paw pads, but nothing major."

Dogs without identification are eligible to be put up for adoption if left in a shelter for three days. Animal Services will try to contact the owner of dogs with IDs, but they can also be put up for adoption if not picked up in five days.

The county shelters in Bonita, 5821 Sweetwater Road; Carlsbad, 2481 Palomar Airport Road; and San Diego, 5480 Gaines St., are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.