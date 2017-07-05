Humpty Dumpty sculpture stolen from San Diego County Fair returned

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's been a fairytale ending to a story News 8 reported on last month.

A Humpty Dumpty-themed art piece stolen from the San Diego County Fair on June 23 has been recovered.

And while it didn't "take a big fall," it did take a big trip to the swap meet.

That's where a good Samaritan recognized the bronze sculpture and bought it.

The piece was re-united with artist Paul Lotz on Wednesday at a local art gallery.

Lotz says he's happy humpty is home.

"It renewed my faith in people, that it was returned," he said. "Whoever did take it - I don't know - but still shame on you, but he came back. So I'm happy."

Lotz says he spent months creating the piece and estimates it's worth thousands.

