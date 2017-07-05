Humpty Dumpty sculpture stolen from San Diego County Fair return - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Humpty Dumpty sculpture stolen from San Diego County Fair returned

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's been a fairytale ending to a story News 8 reported on last month. 

A Humpty Dumpty-themed art piece stolen from the San Diego County Fair on June 23 has been recovered.  

And while it didn't "take a big fall," it did take a big trip to the swap meet. 

That's where a good Samaritan recognized the bronze sculpture and bought it. 

The piece was re-united with artist Paul Lotz on Wednesday at a local art gallery. 

Lotz says he's happy humpty is home. 

"It renewed my faith in people, that it was returned," he said. "Whoever did take it - I don't know - but still shame on you, but he came back. So I'm happy." 

Lotz says he spent months creating the piece and estimates it's worth thousands.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.