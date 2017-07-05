Hotel del Coronado will become a Hilton

CORONADO (NEWS 8) - The world famous Hotel del Coronado become a Hilton hotel at the end of July.

Hotel del Coronado's public relations manager, Sara Baumann, told News 8 the hotel is not being bought out, but rather will become part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

According to Baumann, Hilton will have the management contract.

Business as usual will continue at the Hotel del Coronado with the only change being that guest will be able to receive Hilton Honors points for their stays.

Mark Nogal, global head of Curio for Hilton Worldwide, on Wednesday told the San Diego Union Tribune that the hotel has "been truly an independent hotel and we're not looking to change it in any way. What we're doing is coming in as an operator to help strengthen the performance of the hotel, and the owners get the buying power behind the Hilton organization."