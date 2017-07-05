Exam mistake at Scripps Ranch High School testing parents' patience

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Scripps Ranch school officials did an about-face Wednesday night as the district issued an apology over a testing mistake.

A meeting was also held Wednesday night about the error that's requiring hundreds of students to retake advanced placement exams.

A problem with seating during last month's testing has caused the scores to be invalid.

School officials said at a news conference Friday that administrative errors during the testing nullified students’ results. The school launched an investigation after someone reported an issue on June 7, and found an irregularity in the seating chart.

Students were seated too close together and they also used privacy partitions during testing which are banned. The school said that they weren’t told about the protocol changes until two days ago.

Around 500 students tested in biology, calculus, English literature, U.S. history and five other subjects will have to take their tests over in July and August.

The school said that once-voluntary testing protocol will now be made mandatory, and that there will be new test proctors on site.

Full refunds will be issued to those who don’t retake their tests, and free preparatory sessions led by volunteer teachers will be offered.

