Affordable Housing Fight: Board votes on plan to raze low-income complex

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (NEWS 8) - Residents of an affordable housing complex on Wednesday packed a planning board meeting in Rancho Penasquitos to fight to save their homes from being demolished.

Developers want to knock down a complex and replace it with primarily high-end apartments - leaving more than 300 low-income residents having to find new affordable places to live.

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Rancho Penasquitos where residents are trying to convince a committee to vote down the plan.

