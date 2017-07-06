Affordable Housing Fight: Board votes on plan to raze low-income - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Affordable Housing Fight: Board votes on plan to raze low-income complex

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (NEWS 8) - Residents of an affordable housing complex on Wednesday packed a planning board meeting in Rancho Penasquitos to fight to save their homes from being demolished. 

Developers want to knock down a complex and replace it with primarily high-end apartments - leaving more than 300 low-income residents having to find new affordable places to live. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Rancho Penasquitos where residents are trying to convince a committee to vote down the plan. 

