Big rig crash blocks carpool lane on I-15 in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A big rig truck overturned on northbound Interstate 15 and burst into flames in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.

The big rig hit the center divider and rolled onto its side in the southbound carpool lanes near Mira Mesa Boulevard around 4:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver made it out safely.

The crash prompted a closure of the HOV lanes and two other southbound lanes.

