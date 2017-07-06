Big rig crash blocks carpool lane on I-15 in Mira Mesa

Drones are becoming more and more popular with amateur pilots and photographers, but they can cause problems when they are flown over things like wildfires or crime scenes. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports on the new technology that could shut down unauthorized drones from the sky.
Residents of an affordable housing complex on Wednesday packed a planning board meeting in Rancho Penasquitos to fight to save their homes from being demolished.
A big rig truck overturned on northbound Interstate 15 and burst into flames in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.
For kids, summer is all about fun away from school. But that doesn’t mean that learning has to take a 3 month vacation, too.
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin rising Thursday and could climb past the 115-degree mark in certain areas in the coming days.
Comic-Con is just weeks away and Entertainment Reporter Kelli Gillespie caught up with the cast from Spider-Man: Homecoming to talk about why people love superheroes so much.
The Alpha Project in the East Village is a non-profit organization helping former homeless people by putting them to work in the kitchen.
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry Francona.
Scripps Ranch school officials did an about-face Wednesday night as the district issued an apology over a testing mistake.