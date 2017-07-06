Learning doesn't take a summer break thanks to Mad Science

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For kids, summer is all about fun away from school. But that doesn’t mean that learning has to take a 3 month vacation, too.

Mad Science is bringing the classroom to the kids with interactive birthday parties, camps and events featuring hands-on learning stations sure to spark the learning bug in your little scientist.

Cosmic Curtis and his assistant joined News 8’s Heather Myers Wednesday for a little lesson on pollution.

Next weekend, Mad Science is hosting Design Solutions from Pollution where kids will get to participate in the same lesson Heather did and plenty more. Your wiz kid can attend on Thursday, July 12 at the Balboa Public Library starting at 10 a.m., or at the 4S Ranch Library on Friday, June 14 at 1 p.m.

For more information visit MadScience.org.