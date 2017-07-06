Julie Chen explains how temptation plays big role in 19th season of Big Brother

(NEWS 8) - CBS’ hit reality show Big Brother is a couple of episodes into its 19 season and house guests are being challenged like never before.

All 16 House guests took part in the “Big Brother Garden of Temptation” where host Julie Chen tempted the players with the opportunity to secretly win $25,000. She explained that if anyone accepted the money, there would be a consequence for the whole house, with the first twist of the summer being unleashed. Kevin Schlehuber secretly accepted the temptation of $25,000 which led to a big consequence.

Also, a new twist, the “Den of Temptation,” will be unveiled during this Sunday’s episode, July 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). America will vote on CBS.com which player they would like to send into the “Den of Temptation” to be enticed by a potentially game-changing offer. But it’s a game of risk vs. reward, as every temptation will unleash a consequence in the house.

Chen spoke in length about all the twists and turns this season with News 8’s Dan Cohen.

