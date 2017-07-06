Friendi App: Autism's best friend

It's not always easy making friends, and it can be difficult for people with special needs.

Now Ben Raskin, a school counselor from L.A., has an app for that.

Inspired to create the app by his neighbor Jared who has autism, Raskin created "Friendi" to help people with special needs connects connect with others. Connections are based on distance, age and matching interests. It also gives parents control to message one another and explore available resources.

"I care about Jared, so I wanted to give him company and be a friend to him," Raskin said. “I’m a believer that you can really equate someone’s emotional and mental health to the quality of their relationships."

The Friendi app is available now on the App store and Google Play.