Salvation Army Kroc Center offers unique workout class

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There's a new workout taking over the pool.
     
Acquapole is an international fitness phenomenon making its way to California. 

The Kroc Center is currently the only place in San Diego to offer a class. It uses water resistance from the pool and a pole to create a unique workout experience.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us how the class works and if you stop by the Kroc Center and say you saw the segment on News 8, you can take a class for free. 

For a full class schedule, Click Here.

