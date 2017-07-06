Man wanted in connection with Encinitas burglary

ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help Thursday in identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Encinitas.

The incident took place on May 11 in the 400 block of North El Camino Real. A man wearing gloves broke into a dermatology clinic and stole $90.

Authorities also said a laptop containing the credit card information of patients may have been compromised.

The suspect allegedly returned to the same building on May 13 and was caught on surveillance camera looking through the glass window of a closed business.

The man is also wanted in connection with an office burglary in Carlsbad on May 19 where a company credit card was stolen and used in San Diego, Orange County and Las Vegas.

He is described as a white man between 50 and 65 years old, weighing approximately 200 to 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light colored shorts, black belt, white socks, dark shoes and a baseball cap. He was also wearing a wrist watch on his right hand.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. You could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.