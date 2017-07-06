UC San Diego offers admission to over 30,000 freshman

A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.
San Diego-based Qualcomm sued Apple in federal court Thursday and filed a separate complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission, claiming patent infringement regarding iPhones imported into this country.
A documented gang member wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant fatally shot by a deputy Wednesday following a foot chase has been identified.
Drones are becoming more and more popular with amateur pilots and photographers, but they can cause problems when they are flown over things like wildfires or crime scenes. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports on the new technology that could shut down unauthorized drones from the sky.
UC San Diego announced Thursday that it has offered admission to 30,207 freshman and 9,595 transfer students for this fall's quarter.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department asked for the public's help Thursday in identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Encinitas.
California Gov. Jerry Brown plans to convene a climate conference next year, his latest action to position the state as a leader in battling global warming as the White House recedes.
Residents of an affordable housing complex on Wednesday packed a planning board meeting in Rancho Penasquitos to fight to save their homes from being demolished.
The Alpha Project in the East Village is a non-profit organization helping former homeless people by putting them to work in the kitchen.
There's a new workout taking over the pool. Acquapole is an international fitness phenomenon making its way to California.