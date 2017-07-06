Safety alert issued at Miramar College after sexual battery case reported

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A safety alert was issued Thursday at Miramar College after a female student reported being slapped on the butt by an adult male.

According to college police, the female student was walking between buildings on campus when a suspect riding his bike slapped her on her butt while yelling "nice ass."

The suspect was last seen heading towards Campus Point.

Miramar College reported that Thursday's incident involves a suspect that matches the description of a similar incident that occurred Wednesday.

The suspect was described as an adult male, unknown race, short build, black hoodie with possibly a marijuana symbol on the front of his hoodie.

Campus police said the suspect involved in Wednesday incident was also riding a bicycle when passing a female victim and slapping her on her butt.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned male adult in his 20's with short-black hair, medium build, red shirt, grey shorts, red and white shoes, red backpack, grey helmet with a black bandana covering his face riding a smaller, BMX bike.

If you have information about crimes which have occurred, or may occur on or near campus, you may report it by calling College Police at (619) 388-6405, the San Diego Police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.