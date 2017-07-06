Firefighters getting ready for another big warm up

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Temperatures are picking back up around the county as we head toward the weekend.

Firefighters county wide are preparing to battle flames should a fire spark during this latest heat wave.

With hot weather over the next few days, comes an increased risk of a wildfire.

"Fire danger will be high," said Capt. Jon Heggie. "There will be a lot of people out, there will be great weather for the weekend, but also fire danger will be high so we ask people to be careful in everything that they're doing."

So far CalFire and other agencies have managed to keep recent fires from spreading too quickly, but there is the potential - especially along freeways.

Investigators think a fire last week in Tierrasanta was sparked by a catalytic converter.

"As we see the temperatures rise and humidity come down, the chances of a fire starting in the light flashy fuels, grasses on the side of the road, due to something like a catalytic converter or cigarette really increase because those fuels are ripe and ready to go," said Heggie.

Authorities are also asking homeowners to do their part to give firefighters a fighting chance.

"The big thing is we want to make sure is people are doing their defensible space - creating an environment where there's a favorable condition if there's a fire," said Heggie. "Taking that fuel away from their home, especially those grasses."

CalFire is also bringing in extra help this weekend.

Five engines from Northern California are in town just in case.

"It actually happens quite often," Heggie said. "We're moving resources up and down the state at all times."

"Any dry hot July weekend, we're always going to have high fire risk - that's the nature of the beast," Heggie said. "Any July we're busy and this week will be no different."