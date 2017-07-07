Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on I-5

Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.
To the dismay of many Ocean Beach residents, major retailer Target Express is poised to take over an antique shop on Newport Avenue.
San Diego's school board has voted unanimously to take legal action after the Advanced Placement tests of more than 500 of the city's high school students were declared invalid because their seats were too close together.
Ali Said fled his war-torn Somalia two decades ago after his right leg was blown off by a grenade. Last year, the father of seven was shot in his other leg by robbers while living in a Kenyan refugee camp.
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer.
A spell of extra-hot summer conditions began settling over the Southland Thursday, setting a few heat records in the toasty eastern reaches of the San Diego area while driving locals to seek relief in the ocean, swimming pools and air-conditioned buildings.
San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa received a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents.
Temperatures are picking back up around the county as we head toward the weekend. Firefighters county wide are preparing to battle flames should a fire spark during this latest heat wave.
A safety alert was issued Thursday at Miramar College after a female student reported being slapped on the butt by an adult male.