Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on I-5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on I-5



OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.
   
A sedan headed north in the southbound lanes slammed into a second vehicle near Mission Avenue around 2 a.m. One of the vehicles then caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
   
One of the drivers, a woman whose name has yet to be made public, was found unresponsive in the roadway, according to the CHP.
   
Three non-injury crashes occurred in the area following the initial collision, according to the CHP.
   
The crashes prompted authorities to close the southbound lanes in the area and issue a SigAlert. All southbound lanes were later reopened.

