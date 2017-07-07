Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on I-5

OCEANSIDE (NEWS 8) - Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.



A sedan headed north in the southbound lanes slammed into a second vehicle near Mission Avenue around 2 a.m. One of the vehicles then caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.



One of the drivers, a woman whose name has yet to be made public, was found unresponsive in the roadway, according to the CHP.



Three non-injury crashes occurred in the area following the initial collision, according to the CHP.



The crashes prompted authorities to close the southbound lanes in the area and issue a SigAlert. All southbound lanes were later reopened.

Now: Deadly wrong way crash. I-5 S diverted, Mission Ave. 2007 Toyota 4Runner went south in north lanes and hit 2011 Toyota Camry. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/Yf0HWowvfX — Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) July 7, 2017