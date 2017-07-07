Billy "Bushwalla" Galewood on his transition from musician to funny man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You'd recognize his voice if you've ever rocked out to any of Bushwalla's unique funk-R&B fused tunes. These days he's getting his face, and his sense of humor, out there as he performs crowd-involving standup and sketch comedy acts.

Billy "Bushwalla" Galewood joined News 8's Heather Myers Friday morning to talk about his transition from musician to funny man, and his Friday night performance in Old Town.

For more information about his July 7 show and to see some of hilarious sketch comedy, visit his website.