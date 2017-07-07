Celebrate 30 years of green thinking with Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista

Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.
The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista celebrated its 30th birthday on July 4, and is celebrating 30 years of thinking green this weekend.
You'd recognize his voice if you've ever rocked out to any of Bushwalla's unique funk-R&B fused tunes. Now days he's getting his face, and his sense of humor, out there as he performs crowd-involving standup and sketch comedy acts.
A successful professional, a mayor's wife and mother of two, Lisa Hillman seemed it have it all figured out. The pain of knowing her teenage son was in the thick of a battle with drug addiction, though, was too much to bare.
Services are scheduled Friday and Saturday for the two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.
To the dismay of many Ocean Beach residents, major retailer Target Express is poised to take over an antique shop on Newport Avenue.
Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.
A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.
San Diego's school board has voted unanimously to take legal action after the Advanced Placement tests of more than 500 of the city's high school students were declared invalid because their seats were too close together.
Ali Said fled his war-torn Somalia two decades ago after his right leg was blown off by a grenade. Last year, the father of seven was shot in his other leg by robbers while living in a Kenyan refugee camp.