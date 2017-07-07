Celebrate 30 years of green thinking with Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista celebrated its 30th birthday on July 4, and is celebrating 30 years of thinking green this weekend.

On Saturday, July 8, the center is offering $3 admission all day and is hosting special wildlife presentations, animal encounters, family-friendly activities and green-living exercises.

Living Coast’s Education Manager Elizabeth Argyle and Sustainability Specialist Katherine Matthews brought some party animals along with them to the studio to meet News 8’s Dan Cohen.

Check out Dan playing with Margaret, the blue-tongued skink from Australia. She, along with other skinks, tortoises and birds, will be part of the animal encounters available this Saturday.

Learn more at TheLivingCoast.org.