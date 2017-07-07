Three San Diego-based ships leave on deployment

A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.
Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment.
San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa received a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents.
The Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista celebrated its 30th birthday on July 4, and is celebrating 30 years of thinking green this weekend.
You'd recognize his voice if you've ever rocked out to any of Bushwalla's unique funk-R&B fused tunes. Now days he's getting his face, and his sense of humor, out there as he performs crowd-involving standup and sketch comedy acts.
A successful professional, a mayor's wife and mother of two, Lisa Hillman seemed it have it all figured out. The pain of knowing her teenage son was in the thick of a battle with drug addiction, though, was too much to bare.
Services are scheduled Friday and Saturday for the two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged container ship near Japan.
To the dismay of many Ocean Beach residents, major retailer Target Express is poised to take over an antique shop on Newport Avenue.