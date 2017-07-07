Local restaurant adds taco Tuesday twist to traditional food and wine pairing dinners

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Wine and food pairing dinners aren't anything new, but a restaurant on Shelter Island is doing what it can to mix it up.

The Wine Pub is taking traditional wine and food pairing and giving it a taco Tuesday twist, allowing hungry, and thirsty, guests a unique combination once a week.

Customers can order a flight of tacos along with a flight of wine, all strategically paired based on flavor.

For example, one cast member on the taco fight is a BBQ chicken taco dressed with slaw and pickled onions. The acidity from the veggies and the homemade BBQ sauce calls for a vino with an acid level to match, so Wine Pub owner Sandy has paired it with a nice white blend from Paso Robles.

If you like how that sounds, head on down to the Wine Pub and try the 4x4 taco and wine flights for yourself.

The first Tuesday taco-wine pairing event happens next Tuesday and will continue weekly from 6 to 9 p.m.