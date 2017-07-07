Zoo Day: West African crowned crane - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: West African crowned crane

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It gets its name from its crown of tall, golden feathers.
     
George, the West African crowned crane, comes from that area's wetland and grassland areas.

It's Zoo Day!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.