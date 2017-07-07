Plea hearing delayed for man accused of sexual assault, murder in Del Cerro

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A delayed plea hearing for a man accused of breaking into a Del Cerro home and sexually assaulting a woman and fatally stabbing another was scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Eduardo Torres, 21, is accused of breaking into a Del Cerro home last June and holding a woman and her boyfriend’s 74-year-old mother hostage at knife point before sexually assaulting one woman and stabbing the 74-year-old to death.

When the judge asked Torres if he would be changing his plea on charges of murder, assault and torture to guilty, Torres replied, “I still haven't decided, your honor.”

The courtroom took a short recess following Torres’ statement. When the session resumed, Torres was again asked if he would be changing his plea to guilty and he denied.

Following his second denial, Torres’ defense attorney requested that the session resume later in the afternoon. As his attorney made the ask, Torres was heard repeatedly saying that he did not want to delay Friday’s meeting- speech his attorney tried to hush.

The judge agreed to pause the meeting and resume around 1:30 p.m.