San Diego District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis officially leaves office

San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro last year pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.
The Oceanside Police Department is hosting a blood drive in honor of Officer Brad Hunter, who was intentionally hit by a driver while conducting a traffic stop.
It gets its name from its crown of tall, golden feathers. George, the West African crowned crane, comes from that area's wetland and grassland areas. It's Zoo Day!
Wine and food pairing dinners aren't anything new, but a restaurant on Shelter Island is doing what it can to mix it up.
Arraignment is scheduled Friday for a man accused of trying to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego, an alleged abduction attempt that fell apart when the suspect's truck failed to start.
A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.
Two motorists were killed Friday in a collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Oceanside.
Sailors and Marines in the America Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are scheduled to leave San Diego Friday for a regularly scheduled deployment.