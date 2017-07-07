Two men sought in Del Cerro home invasion

A woman on Friday claimed she had $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen from her while she was at the Omni La Costa Spa on Thursday.
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.
A vehicle struck and fatally injured a 4-year-old boy in front of a North County apartment complex Friday.
A spell of extra-hot weather will send temperatures in inland San Diego County soaring Friday into the weekend.
San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.
A man who fatally stabbed a 74-year-old woman and sexually assaulted another victim after taking them hostage during a break-in at a home in Del Cerro last year pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.
The Oceanside Police Department is hosting a blood drive in honor of Officer Brad Hunter, who was intentionally hit by a driver while conducting a traffic stop.
It gets its name from its crown of tall, golden feathers. George, the West African crowned crane, comes from that area's wetland and grassland areas. It's Zoo Day!
Wine and food pairing dinners aren't anything new, but a restaurant on Shelter Island is doing what it can to mix it up.