Four year old boy struck and killed in Vista crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Four year old boy struck and killed in Vista crash

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CNS) - A vehicle struck and fatally injured a 4-year-old boy in front of a North County apartment complex Friday.

The toddler was trying to cross the street mid-block in the 800 block of East Bobier Drive in Vista when the westbound 2005 Honda CR-V hit him about 10:45 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Medics airlifted the victim to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old woman, was not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, Deputy Sean Gallagher said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.