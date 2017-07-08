One killed in wrong-way crash on I-5 Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - At least one person was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the northbound I-5 Freeway in San Diego.

At 12:10 a.m., there were reports of a wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes in the area National Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Then a crash was reported, with one vehicle on fire, although it wasn't immediately clear how many vehicles were involved.

At least one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported.

The crash prompted the closure of all northbound lanes and two lanes on the southbound side.