Deputies investigating death of man hit by train in Del Mar

DEL MAR (CNS) - Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was struck by a Coaster train Friday on a stretch of oceanfront tracks overlooking a popular surf spot in Del Mar.

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, the victim, whose name and age have not been released, was walking southbound along the tracks, south of Seagrove Park near 13th Street and Stratford Court, when a southbound Coaster train approached from behind at 50 mph, according to Jason Burk, a deputy with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"The engineer sounded the train's horn multiple times, but the male failed to yield due to wearing headphones,'' Burk said. "The train was unable to stop and subsequently struck the male.''

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Burk said. Rail service was temporarily suspended in the area, with train passengers being offered bus transportation as an alternative means of reaching their destinations, according to North County Transit District officials.

The site where the crash occurred is on the bluffs near where a dirt trail leads from 13th Street to a popular surf break. Witnesses or anyone who may have information about the crash were asked to call the sheriff's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.