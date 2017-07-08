Deputies investigating death of man hit by train in Del Mar

Sheriff's deputies are continuing to investigate the death of a man who was struck by a Coaster train Friday on a stretch of oceanfront tracks overlooking a popular surf spot in Del Mar.
A summer heat wave kept the San Diego area sweltering again Friday, setting a few temperature records while sending residents on quests for shade, cool rooms, swimming pools and breezy beaches.
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 "cool zones'' located throughout the county on Saturday.
Services are scheduled Saturday for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.
Authorities have identified the woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5.
San Diego Gas & Electric has secured sufficient energy supplies to power the San Diego region this summer, even as the county braces for searing temperatures that could strain the power grid, the utility announced Friday.
No charges will be pressed against a man initially believed to have tried to kidnap a young boy following a Fourth of July party in the Fox Canyon neighborhood of San Diego.
While many San Diegans are trying to escape the brutal heat wave hitting the region, a local ER doctor is embracing the heat and using it to his advantage.
A grandmother was rescued after a brand new Ford F-150 Raptor truck rolled into a pool in Allied Gardens on Friday afternoon.