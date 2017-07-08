Local student helps name, christen NASSCO's newest tugboat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new NASSCO tugboat was christened Saturday with the help of a local k-8 student.

General Dynamics NASSCO celebrated Maritime Month by allowing students in the greater Logan Heights area to name their new 39-foot, 1,000 horsepower tugboat.

After the tradition of smashing a bottle of champagne on the side of the boat was complete, contest winner Edgar Cordoba, 10, helped unveil the boat’s new name, Blue Fin. Cordoba and his family then buckled on their life vests and cruised on the boat's maiden voyage in the San Diego Bay.

Blue Fin’s name is an ode to General Dynamics NASSCO’s presence in the tuna fishing boat manufacturing scene in San Diego in the 1940s.