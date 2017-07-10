Detectives investigate double shooting in Santee - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Detectives investigate double shooting in Santee

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
Connect

SANTEE (NEWS 8) - A shooting in a Santee neighborhood early Monday sent two people to a hospital.
   
Detectives were sent to investigate after gunfire was reported in the vicinity of Railroad Avenue and Mission Gorge Road around 3 a.m., according to the sheriff's department.

 The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.