Jay-Z announces 4:44 concert tour will stop in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Jay-Z announced Monday that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.



The tour will begin at Honda Center in Anaheim on Oct. 27, and stop at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena Dec. 19 before concluding at the Forum in Inglewood two days later.



Members of the celebrity-owned TIDAL streaming service with Citi cards will have access to a pre-sale ticket-buying opportunity between noon Monday and 10 p.m. Thursday. Details are spelled out at TIDAL.com.



For the general public, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.

Jay-Z 4:44 tour dates:

Oct. 27: Anaheim, Honda Center

Saturday, Oct. 28: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Fresno, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Friday, Nov. 3: Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, Nov. 5: Denver, Pepsi Center Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Wednesday, Nov. 8: Houston, Toyota Center

Thursday, Nov. 9: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

Saturday, Nov. 11: Orlando, Amway Center

Sunday, Nov. 12: Miami, American Airlines Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Atlanta, Philips Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, Nov. 16: Charlotte, Spectrum Center

Saturday, Nov. 18: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, Nov. 19: Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 21: Montreal, Bell Centre

Wednesday, Nov. 22: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Saturday, Nov. 25: Boston, TD Garden

Sunday, Nov. 26: Brooklyn, Barclays Center

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

Saturday, Dec. 2: Uniondale, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Chicago, United Center

Wednesday, Dec. 6: Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9: Edmonton, Rogers Place

Monday, Dec. 11: Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 13: Seattle, Key Arena

Thursday, Dec. 14: Portland, Moda Center

Saturday, Dec. 16: Oakland, Oracle Arena

Sunday, Dec. 17: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, Dec. 19: San Diego, Viejas Arena

Thursday, Dec. 21: Los Angeles, The Forum