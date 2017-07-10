Accused driver to stand trial for deadly Chicano Park crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Accused driver to stand trial for deadly Chicano Park crash

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — New details emerged Monday about a deadly crash in Chicano Park at a preliminary hearing for Richard Sepolio. 

The Navy man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when his pickup truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd in Chicano Park has been ordered to stand trial on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.

The crash killed four people.

Annamarie Contreras, 50, and Cruz Contreras, 52, a married couple from Chandler, Arizona, and Hacienda Heights residents Andre Banks, 49, and Francine Jimenez, 46, were killed in the accident on Oct. 15. 

Sepolio faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI in connection with the crash. 

He could spend nearly 24 years in prison if convicted.  

His attorney has said another driver was attempting to cut off his client and forced his truck over a concrete wall. 

Sepolio will be back in court Sept. 21 for his arraignment.

